PPP slams PMLN men’s induction into caretaker setup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab executive on Wednesday voiced concern over the induction of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif’s team members into the caretaker set up.

A meeting that took place at the PPP Punjab Secretariat, Model Town, with President Rana Farooq Saeed Khan in the chair raised eyebrows over the presence of former officials of Shehbaz Sharif including Ahad Cheema, Syed Tauqeer Shah and Fawad Hassan Fawad in the federal cabinet and held the view that through them, the PMLN was obliging its supporters in constituencies. The PPP also voiced concern over release of funds to PMLN ticket-holders and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan take notice of it.

General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza while addressing media persons later said that the PMLN was not in need of elections because their own men including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Tauqeer Shah are part of the government. He hoped that elections will be held in 90 days.

The PPP meeting also decided to start preparations for the upcoming elections with fervour. It also decided to give tough time to opponents in polls. The meeting chaired by President Rana Farooq Saeed also decided to celebrate the birthday of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and mobilize party organizations.