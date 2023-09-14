Four killed, in motorway bus crash

NOWSHERA: Four people were killed and 21 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus skidded off the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near the Rashakai Interchange and rolled over to the Service Road after its driver lost control over the vehicle when its rear tyre burst.
It was learnt that the Peshawar-bound bus carrying 25 passengers was traveling from Lahore when its rear tyre burst near the Rashakai Interchange and it fell off the motorway and landed on its side on the Service Road. The road accident left four people dead and 21 others injured.
The passengers were trapped under the bus when the vehicle overturned.
The officials of the Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene along with the crane to lift the vehicle and used cutters to open its door.
The injured were rushed to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera and Mardan Medical Complex, Mardan. The condition of four injured was stated to be critical.
