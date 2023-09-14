No alliance with PPP; PMLN will go solo in next elections: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Former federal interior minister and PMLN’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has categorically denied having any political alliance with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the next elections.

Sanaullah said this while talking to the media at the funeral prayer of the party’s Senator Rana Maqbool here on Wednesday.

“We were not going with the PPP in the next election. The chances of seat adjustment with PPP are also very limited,” he announced, adding that it suits the PPP’s leadership to speak against us, even if something was against us politically it was the right of the PPP.

“We do not need to criticize the words of the PPP. Wherever there is a need for an answer, the PPP will also be answered but with respect,” he replied to a question about Bilawal Bhutto’s criticism towards PMLN.

Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan on October 21, 2023, will get a grand welcome and lead the party in the upcoming elections,” he said, adding that the approval of the census by consensus was a great development at the national level because the results of the previous census were said to be controversial.

Rana Sanaullah stated that the new elections have to be held under the new census agreed by everyone. He further stated that as soon as the constituencies were completed, the election schedule would come.

Over a question about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said no one needs to be in doubt about the conduct of the election. He said PMLN wanted new elections and has already started preparations.

“We want PTI to get a chance politically and participate in the elections,” Rana Sana said while answering another question. He, however, said the group, which attacked the defence of Pakistan and disgraced the martyrs should not get a chance to contest the election.

About any future political alliance with its former coalition partners, the former federal minister said the coalition government was over and after the result of the upcoming elections, decisions will be made about new coalitions and political alliances.

About the deceased Senator, he said Rana Maqbool was a professional police officer, loyal, honest and humble person. He was a sociable and elegant person and we have lost a sincere companion, Rana Sanaullah added.

He said a few days ago he had a talk with Rana Maqbool and he was not suffering from any such disease. He said that Rana Maqbool kept giving good and sound advice to the party in legislation. The death of Rana Maqbool is a big loss for PMLN, the former interior minister concluded.