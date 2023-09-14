190m pound NCA UK settlement case: NAB summons four ex-federal ministers today to record statement

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned four former federal ministers - Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi, Maqbool Siddiqui and Farogh Naseem - of the ex-cabinet of former prime minister Imran Khan to record their statement in 190 million pound National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case today (Thursday).
According to NAB sources, former federal ministers of the cabinet of former prime minister Imran Khan to record their statement in a 190 million pound National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case separately before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB.
Last week, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Malik Amin Aslam, former advisor to ex-prime minister, former federal minister Senator Sania Nishtar and ex-minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan.
Malik Amin Aslam and Sania Nishtar appeared before the CIT of NAB Rawalpindi and recorded their statements but Ali Muhammad Khan did not appear on the grounds that he had to appear before the Peshawar High Court on same day.
While on Tuesday, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was summoned but he did not appear and sent a written reply through his lawyer, saying that he had left the cabinet prior of taking the agenda of 190 million pound National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement.
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before NAB Rawalpindi in the National Crime Agency 190...
KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered a case over the killing of Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia’s principal Maulana Ziaur...
KARACHI: At least 70 garment factory employees, including eight women, were mugged on a moving bus by armed robbers in...
KARACHI: Sindh Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl General Secretary Rashid Mahmood Soomro and Grand Democratic Alliance Chief...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday said that a grand...
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for Information Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the PTI leaders wanted...