Minority rights team meets PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman reaffirmed the party’s commitment to upholding minority rights in Pakistan.

“I reaffirm the party’s commitment to the visions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the constitutional principles established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, both of which prioritize the protection and inclusion of minority communities in decision-making,” she said in a meeting with National Lobbying Delegation (NLD) for Minority Rights, representing various minority groups called on her to discuss the issues and challenges faced by minorities in the country.

Expressing PPP’s unwavering dedication to promoting and safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s diverse minority communities, Sherry Rehman said the scars left on the Christian community by the tragic events in Jaranwala are unforgettable and unforgivable. “We need to extend support to all marginalized communities to create an inclusive society where they can pursue their life goals safely and feel like equal citizens,” she said. Sherry Rehman also recognized the significant contributions of religious minorities in various fields, emphasizing their equal dedication to the nation alongside the Muslim majority.

Expressing concerns about the security of minority populations, Senator Sherry Rehman said the protection of minorities is a collective responsibility involving the state, government and every Pakistani citizen. She said Article 25 of Pakistan’s Constitution ensures equal rights without discrimination for all citizens which is a cornerstone of PPP’s commitment to equality and inclusion.

She said the National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights is actively engaging with institutions and political parties to address their legitimate concerns.

“We must work together to devise inclusive laws and social contexts that ensure the safety and empowerment of all citizens in Pakistan,” she said. The NLD delegation included Anthony Naveed, Atif Jamil, Babkook Rafiq, Jai Parkash Moorani, Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Kamla Bai, Krishan Sharma, M Parkash, Pirbhu Lal, Pushpa Kumari, Romana Bashir, Sabir Micheal, Shahzad Francis, Sheezan William, and Waheed Ali.