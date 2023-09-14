Experts uncover flaws in religion-based violence probe

LAHORE: A panel of experts, including Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Advocate Hina Jillani, Jamshed Rehmatullah, Bishop Azad Marshal, Peter Jacob, and Saroop Ijaz, conducted a People’s Inquiry into “Countering Religion-based Violence.”

Their findings concluded that the police’s account of the investigation has continuously shifted, moving from one assumption to another – ranging from foreign conspiracy to honour crimes to personal interests – in the Jaranwala incident. The most recent police statement contradicts the Punjab Inspector General of Police’s claim of foreign involvement in the Jaranwala violence, for which no concrete evidence has been presented.

Both eyewitnesses and victims have attested in their testimonies that the mob violence in Jaranwala was a premeditated act driven by political motives. The inquiry noted the reluctance of the police to apprehend the actual instigators behind the false blasphemy charges. This narrative empowers extremist groups, as it not only politicises blasphemy allegations but also victimises members of the Christian community in Sargodha and Jaranwala.

The inquiry further revealed that the police are actively attempting to cover up the extent of the mob violence, downplaying the looting, destruction, and arson of churches and homes during the Jaranwala incident. They are also conducting illegal and arbitrary detentions of men, women, and children under the pretext of investigation, which appears to be an effort to pressure the Christian community into refraining from pursuing justice.

Peter Jacob, Executive Director of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), called for a fair and impartial investigation into all cases involving blasphemy allegations. Bishop Azad Marshal emphasized that minorities are repeatedly targeted with fabricated accusations, and legal procedures are manipulated while religious minorities are pushed to become second-class citizens in Pakistan.

Hina Jillani, Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, condemned the lawlessness, particularly the arbitrary detentions of children and women in Jaranwala. She urged civil society and national human rights institutions to monitor the situation to ensure a fair and transparent investigation and trial.

Victims and witnesses who experienced the mob violence on August 16 in Jaranwala highlighted that the police’s failure and indifference facilitated the violence and looting. Christians who were not even named in the FIR were unlawfully detained for several days, including men, women, and children. While 36 detainees were eventually released, many are still in police custody.

Experts noted that the incidents related to blasphemy allegations in various parts of Punjab have created a form of social segregation against minorities. Christian students are hesitant to continue their education in schools due to the discrimination and intolerance they face after the Jaranwala incident. Greengrocers and shopkeepers refuse to sell goods to Christians, and employers deny employment opportunities to Christian workers.

Witnesses Samuel Pyara, Lala Robin Daniel, Prof. Anjum James Paul, Michelle Chaudhry, Eiga Kenny, Qamar Suleman, and Haroon Ranjha provided their testimonies. Journalists Sher Ali Khalti and Xari Jalil asked questions and provided analysis during the People’s Inquiry conducted by CSJ, Peace & Justice Network (PJN), and the Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights (JAC). A fact sheet titled “Provided We Learn” was issued, documenting instances of religion-based violence targeting minorities under the pretext of blasphemy accusations in Punjab.

The participants pledged to uphold truth and justice standards, continuing their efforts in litigation and advocacy for the rights and citizenship of affected individuals.

They also called for the implementation of safeguards against the misuse of blasphemy laws and an end to religious discrimination, urging the country’s leadership to live up to their promises regarding the protection of minorities.