Security steps for Justice Isa implemented

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan website/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has implemented security measures for the designated Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, in accordance with the protocols outlined in the Blue Book.

The upcoming Chief Justice of Pakistan is set to assume office on September 17, 2023.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir confirmed the provision of security to the incoming CJP when contacted by this correspondent.

He said that ensuring security for the highest judicial officer during the transition period is essential to prevent any unforeseen incidents as the outgoing CJP vacates his office and designated CJP prepares to take charge.

Sources within the Security Division informed this correspondent that security arrangements for the designated CJP had been implemented in line with the guidelines specified in the Blue Book.

They said that a Chief Security Officer (CSO) will oversee the security detail assigned to the incoming CJP. The size of the security contingent may vary depending on the security conditions.

Additionally, extra security personnel have been deployed to the CJP House as the outgoing CJP has vacated the premises.

It’s important to note that no security personnel other than the police force are included in the security detail, which comprises solely the Islamabad Capital Police and utilises advanced technology for security purposes.

As per the guidelines specified in the Blue Book, the specifics of security strength or strategy cannot be disclosed, which may lead to periodic changes in the security approach, according to the sources.