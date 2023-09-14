Australian HC, Maryam discuss matters of mutual interest

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins met with PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, who welcomed the Australian High Commissioner at Jatti Umrah, Raiwind, and discussed matters of mutual interest. Positive, constructive and friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia were discussed, Maryam Nawaz said, adding the government and people of Australia have sincerely supported Pakistan during natural disasters and difficult times.

Pakistanis living in Australia were playing an important role in strengthening the friendship between the two countries, she said, maintaining that the long-term relationship between Pakistan and Australia was built on strong foundations. Maryam said the PMLN has great importance to Pakistan’s relations with Australia and like in the past, the party will expand the relations in the future as well.

Maryam called for further promoting relations in various fields, including trade, investment and education. She thanked the Australian government for providing facilities to Pakistani students studying in Australia.

The high commissioner of Australia thanked Maryam Nawaz for the meeting and expressed the best wishes for the party leadership.