Liquidity crunch: Information dept staff in missions abroad without salary

A man talks on the phone in front of a poster displaying US dollars at the currency exchange place in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 16, 2019. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The press attaches and a press counsellor in certain diplomatic missions have not been paid their salaries for the last three months due to dollar liquidity crunch, provoking a massive hue and cry.

The finance ministry has been conveying that the foreign exchange limits have already been exhausted, so their salaries cannot be released even for the current month, meaning that officials working in the highly expensive cities of Washington, Hong Kong, and Singapore will have to make do without salary for four months.

“The press attaches working in Washington, DC, and Hong Kong as well as press counsellor deputed in Singapore continue to live without salary from June,” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News on Wednesday.

The fault is also on the part of the Ministry of Information that allocated funds on account of foreign exchange not in line with the actual requirements. This issue surfaced in the last financial year 2022-23 as well but the-then finance minister Ishaq Dar approved the provision of salaries through the supplementary grant/technical supplementary grant for the employees in Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Even schools have warned parents that their children won’t be allowed to sit in exams if fee was not paid this month, a source said. This reporter contacted the finance ministry high-ups on Wednesday to seek their comments but they had no details about the issue. The ministry has yet to appoint a spokesperson enabling journalists to seek its version on different burning issues. When this reporter sent a message to Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on the issue, he replied, “Let me find out from the finance minister first.”