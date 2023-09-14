Imran, Qureshi’s remand extended in cipher case till 26th

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan (L) and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in this picture released on July 17, 2017. — Facebook/Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 days in the cipher case. Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s judicial remand in the cipher case was also extended to September 26.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the case challan to the court.

The judge arrived at the Attock Jail to conduct the hearing. Strict security arrangements were made outside the Attock Jail ahead of the hearing.

The FIA team and nine lawyers of Imran’s legal team were allowed into the jail and were present during the in-camera hearing. At the outset of the hearing, the former premier’s attendance was marked.

The court then extended Imran’s judicial remand to another 14 days. The court directed that he be presented again on September 26 and also directed the FIA to submit the case challan.

Meanwhile, Qureshi was presented in the court of Judge Zulqarnain at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) upon completion of his judicial remand. However, the court officials informed him that the judge had gone to Attock Jail for a hearing and said they would ask the judge if Qureshi could be allowed to return after marking his attendance. At this, Qureshi asked the authorities why the judge had gone to the Attock Jail. He was informed that there was a hearing in Imran’s case.

Judge Zulqarnain extended Qureshi’s judicial remand by the same period as well, directing his production before the court again on September 26.

Speaking to the reporters outside the FJC, Qureshi reiterated his support for the PTI chief and called for transparent elections to steer the country out of the current “economic, constitutional and political crises”.

Responding to a question, he said, “We never committed treason against the country and will never do so. We can never think of harming Pakistan’s interests. I have such firm belief that there is a gallows in Adiala a few steps away from where I am detained. I am saying with confidence that I am loyal to this country, was and will remain so. And if I have committed treason against this country, then I shall be hanged in that gallows. I will accept it.”

On his party, he said, “Imran Khan is the PTI chairman and there is no ambiguity on this."

“I was invited and I went. I presented a point of view for Pakistan. I have prioritised Pakistan’s interests,” the PTI leader added. Qureshi further said, “We will have to think about Pakistan after setting aside our personal ego. We all will have to review our stances and plan of action so that Pakistan’s interests are not harmed.”