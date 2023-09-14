Outgoing CJP questions confusion over time period for holding polls

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial delivering a keynote address during the concluding session of the National Conference Resilient Pakistan calibrating Population and Resources at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 13, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of a divided Supreme Court, outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has said the only difference among the judges is whether constitutional cases can be heard directly in the apex court or not. He also questioned why there was confusion over holding elections in 90 days when the Constitution clearly defines that period.

“Judges only disagree on whether constitutional cases should come directly to the Supreme Court or not. There is no contradiction amongst us on constitutional principles,” the top judge said while addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday.

The farewell dinner for CJP Bandial was attended by a large number of lawyers and all Supreme Court judges except Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. CJP Bandial is set to retire on September 16 upon reaching the age of superannuation. His successor senior puisne Judge Qazi Faez Isa will step in his shoes on September 17.

Bandial prayed that all issues in the country be settled through the Constitution. The CJP also questioned why there was confusion over the time period of holding elections when the Constitution makes it clear that elections must be held within 90 days. The top judge’s remarks come hours after President Arif Alvi suggested November 6 for holding of polls in a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC). The president also said that in the light of Article 48(5) of the Constitution, he has the authority and mandate “to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution [of assemblies], for holding of a general election to the assembly.”

CJP Bandial said the Supreme Court and the judiciary are the guardians of the Constitution, adding that during his tenure, people demanded rights on “new constitutional points”. He went on to say that the pendency of cases in the Supreme Court increased due to “other cases”. He added that they do not want “other cases” to come before them again and again. “We want the situation in the country to stabilise, so that such cases do not come before us,” CJP Bandial said.

While reflecting on his career, the chief justice said that he was retiring and the 20-year relationship that he had with the judiciary would no longer be the same. He also thanked all the brother judges who sat with him to hear cases and give verdicts. Praising lawyers, he said if they had not fought their cases “brilliantly”, then they would have never been able to make “such decisions”.

CJP Bandial also urged the Supreme Court Bar Association and other high court bar associations to unite. He further said, “No one should have a suspicion over SC judges” and added that he was among those few judges who rejoined the judiciary after taking part in the movement for the restoration of judiciary. “I am last of the dinosaurs,” he quipped.

Addressing the event, SCBA President Abid Zubairi recalled that the outgoing chief justice went through a lot of challenges during his tenure and praised his efforts. He also thanked CJP Bandial on behalf of his organisation.

During his speech, he said “Good to see you” to all those present at the dinner and promised that his address would be “short and sweet”.

Zubairi used these quotes of CJP Bandial that caused the latter to be heavily criticised after he said “Good to see you” when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was brought to his court a day after his arrest on May 9. Recently, during the NAB case hearing, CJP Bandial had also said he would issue a “short and sweet” judgment.

Zubairi also thanked the outgoing chief justice for his “exemplary” attitude towards the lawyers’ community by solving their problems. The SCBA president also said that 220 million people in the country had high hopes for the judiciary and lawyers amid the gloomy situation in the country.