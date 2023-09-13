ECP to resume hearing in PTI elections case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will on Wednesday (today) resume hearing in the PTI intra-party elections case. The opposition party had submitted its reply to the commission’s notice on August 30.

The bench is expected to allow the PTI legal team to present its arguments with regard to the reply they had submitted previously.

The commission had sent a notice to the party through its Chairman Imran Khan on August 2 with a final warning to hold intra-party elections, otherwise it could be declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol. Imran was directed to appear before the commission on August 4 under Section 215(4) of the Elections Act, 2017; otherwise, action would be taken against the party. However, he did not appear before the forum.

Under Section 215 of the Act, if a political party fails to comply with the provisions of Section 209, the commission is empowered to declare the said political party ineligible to obtain the election symbol. The ECP had also mentioned in the notice that it had already served two notices to the PTI, asking the party to conduct intra-party polls but it failed to do so.