PTI urges Alvi, SC to ensure democratic Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The PTI leadership Tuesday expressed the hope that President Dr Arif Alvi and Supreme Court will play their role in the formation of a democratic Pakistan to achieve the objective of people’s welfare.

“The PTI is hopeful that the president and Supreme Court of Pakistan will discharge their constitutional duties properly. After the dissolution of National Assembly, in the light of clear order of the Constitution, free, fair, impartial and transparent conduct of elections within the stipulated period of 90 days is the only way forward,” the PTI said in a statement issued by its media department.

The statement said the PTI was the largest national party of the country, equally popular in all the units of Federation.

“As the largest representative political party of the Federation of Pakistan, we are fully aware of Pakistan’s national interests and priorities. Relief from the political instability and economic turmoil in the country lie in the implementation of Constitution in its spirit,” the PTI leadership said. In the related Article of Constitution, it pointed out the Constitution placed a very important responsibility on the president and Supreme Court and bound them to hold these elections within the stipulated time.

Separately, the PTI spokesman termed the resignations of topmost officers of National Accountability Bureau one after another the worst example of political use of the anti-corruption watchdog at the hands of the state.

Reacting to the resignations of deputy chairman and prosecutor general of NAB, he said corruption was the biggest problem currently facing the country. He added the ‘state circles’, who were hell-bent on worst political engineering, had always used the NAB to materialize their nefarious extra-constitutional ambitions.

The PTI spokesman said corruption was made a source to destroy politics and governance simultaneously, adding the worst political use of accountability watchdog was further strengthened after the regime change conspiracy.

He said the criminals involved in stealing billions of rupees were given NRO and all of their crimes were pardoned by amending the NAB law.

The spokesman alleged that after providing direct benefit to Sharifs and Zardaris through the NAB amendments, the bureau was used to target the country’s most effective voice against corruption i.e. Chairman PTI Imran Khan.