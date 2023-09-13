PIA cancels scores of flights as paucity of funds ‘weighs’ on operations

KARACHI: The operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been severely affected due shortage of funds with a number of domestic and international flights being cancelled, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The sources further said that a number of domestic flights to and from Karachi were cancelled as the national flag carrier failed to pay Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for fuel supply.

A number of flights have been called off, including two Karachi-Muscat, and two-way domestic ones from Karachi to Faisalabad, Islamabad and Lahore, according to sources. Similarly, fights from Karachi to Turbat, Bahawalpur, and Sukkur have also been scratched, airline sources said.

The insiders said the national flag carrier has requested the government for immediate provision of funds. Moreover, the sources said the PIA employees had also not been paid their salaries.

A PIA spokesperson in a statement said the management is in touch with the Ministry of Finance and salaries of employees will be paid as soon as funds are received.

A day earlier, Geo News, citing sources, reported PIA risks grounding 15 planes amid a significant financial crisis due to growing dues owed by the national carrier.

According to well-placed sources privy to the development, PIA has to clear dues of Rs20 billion. Any delay in timely payment of the dues pertaining to fuel, federal excise duty and lease payments, might lead to 15 planes being grounded. More than 30 national flights will be suspended if the planes are grounded, the sources had added. Meanwhile — commenting on the dire situation — the Ministry of Aviation said that overhauling the PIA was a “complicated” process and would take a year. However, during this time, it is imperative to keep the airline operational.

Last week, the national carrier announced the “easing” of its financial challenges following the release of critical funds by banks as a result of support from the Government of Pakistan. “The funds shall be used to clear longstanding dues of aircraft and engine leases, spare support and handling payments at foreign stations. Restructuring is also on track,” the national carrier said.