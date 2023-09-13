Govt raises RLNG prices for consumers of Sui firms

ISLAMABAD: The government announced on Tuesday an increase in the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both of the Sui Gas companies, with the hike reaching up to $0.3987 per MMBTU (or 3.08 pc), for the month of September 2023.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the RLNG price for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has risen by $0.3481 per MMBTU (or 2.79pc) from the previous month. For consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), prices have surged by $0.3987 per MMBTU (3.08 pc) over August prices.

The spokesperson for Ogra stated, “In accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government, the Ogra has determined the RLNG prices for Sui Gas companies, effective from September 1st, 2023.”

The spokesperson further added that the increase in RLNG prices is attributed to the rise in RLNG Brent prices in the international market, and devaluation of the Pakistani rupee is also a contributing factor to the price hike.

The Ogra has issued its determined RLNG weighted average sale provisional price, setting it at $12.8366 per MMBTU for SNGPL consumers, while SSGC consumers will be charged $13.3636 per MMBTU for the month of September. In August, the Ogra had set RLNG prices at $12.4885 per MMBTU for SNGPL consumers and $12.9649 per MMBTU for SSGC consumers.

The fluctuation in RLNG prices throughout the year is notable. The Ogra had reduced the RLNG prices seven times since January, with two increases recorded in May and September. The price decline began in January with a reduction of up to 2.2 percent, followed by further decreases of 4.3 percent in February, 3.16 percent in March, and 0.47 percent in April. May saw a 1.3 percent increase, followed by reductions in June (2.55 percent), July (1.5 percent), and August (1.3 percent).

The newly-adjusted RLNG prices encompass various components, including charges for LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins for state-run importers, namely Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These prices were determined based on the import of eight cargoes by PSO and one cargo by PLL.

It’s worth noting that PSO procures LNG under two long-term contracts with Qatar, with pricing mechanisms set at 13.37 percent and 10.20 percent of Brent crude oil prices, respectively. As LNG prices are linked to the price of crude oil, fluctuations in crude prices also impact gas prices.