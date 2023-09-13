India’s first female chargé d’affaires in Pakistan to arrive on 20th

ISLAMABAD: India’s first-ever female chargé d’affaires in Pakistan, Geetika Srivastava, will arrive in Islamabad on September 20, diplomatic sources in New Delhi have told The News.

Srivastava will take over charge from her predecessor, chargé d’affaires Dr Suresh Kumar, who plans to return to New Delhi at the end of the month.

When asked, the diplomatic sources said, “It has not been finalised when Saad Warraich, Pakistan’s new chargé d’affaires for India will be leaving for New Delhi.”

They said Warraich’s visa for India is under process according to the two countries “mutually agreed mechanism”. Warraich is currently the director general for Afghanistan, Turkey, and Iran at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Geetika Srivastava will be joining the “Female Diplomatic Club” in Islamabad, which boasts of a big number of women high commissioners and ambassadors from important world capitals. She will be the second most senior Asian female diplomat afterthe Philippines ambassador. European Union Ambassador Riina Kionka, when asked about another senior woman diplomat joining Islamabad’s diplomatic community, responded, “I think it’s wonderful that the number of countries sending a woman to represent them in Pakistan is steadily growing. It’s a sign that around the globe there is a measurable progress on gender equality and women’s empowerment, two core objectives of the European Union.”

Srivastava belongs to the 2005 batch of Indian Foreign Service, where among her previous assignments was a posting in China.

She speaks Chinese (Mandarin) fluently. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, she has also served as regional passport officer in Kolkata and as director at the IOR Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The incoming chargé d’affaires is presently a joint secretary in charge of the Indo-Pacific Division in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. The Indo-Pacific Division looks after India’s multilateral diplomacy with ASEAN, IORA, FIPIC and other entities in the Indo-Pacific region. Since the relations between the two neighbours took a hit in 2019, there has been no full-time high commissioner either in Islamabad or in New Delhi; rather, now junior diplomats are posted as chargé d’affaires.

The last Indian high commissioner who served in Islamabad was Ajay Bisaria. He was expelled in 2019 after Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties over New Delhi’s unilateral and illegal move to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Many of the outstanding Indian high commissioners who served in Islamabad returned home to be promoted as foreign secretary.