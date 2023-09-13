Conversion of 100-year-old high school in Murree into judicial complex halted: Punjab CS

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the transfer of a 100-year-old high school in Jhika Gali, Murree to the judiciary for construction of a judicial complex has been halted.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman told The News on Tuesday that, taking notice of the report published on Tuesday by The News and Jang, the transfer of land has been halted. Assuring that the school will not be displaced, Zaman said that the Punjab chief minister will take up the issue with the judiciary for an amicable solution.

Punjab’s Board of Revenue (Colonies Department) had issued orders to the local administration for transfer of the school’s land to the judiciary for an extension of the judicial complex.

A letter issued on August 28 by the deputy secretary (Colonies-I) at the Board of Revenue, and addressed to the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi and additional deputy commissioner of Murree, had referred to a meeting held on August 21, 2023 under the chairmanship of the chief justice of the Lahore High Court during which the LHC CJ was quoted to have directed as follows: “The Hon’ble Chair was pleased to direct that land measuring 02-[Kanals], 15-Marla comprising Khasra No 392, situated in Mouza Murree Sakni, Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi, presently in column of cultivation Tehsil Committee Murree, entered and on ground Government M C High School Jhika Gali, free of cost, in favour of Lahore High Court, Lahore for ‘Extension of Judicial Complex Murree.”

The letter added: “2. The Government of Punjab in Colonies Department, is pleased to accord sanction for transfer of state land measuring 02-Kanals, 15-Marla comprising Khasra No 392, situated in Mouza Murree Sakni. Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi, presently in column of cultivation Tehsil Committee Murree, entered and on ground Government M.C High School Jhika Gali, free of cost, in favour of Lahore High Court, Lahore for ‘Extension of Judicial Complex Murree’, District Rawalpindi. Vide this office letter No…. dated 24.08.2023.”

“I am directed to request you to identify some other piece of state land measuring 02-Kanal, 15-Marla free from all encumbrances/litigation for Government M C High School Jhika Gali, Murree and then furnish a detailed factual report along with your specific recommendations supported with all relevant Revenue Record ie Fard Jamabandi, coloured Site Map, Report of Revenue Field Staff etc in original routed through Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Rawalpindi at the earliest to proceed further in the matter.”

Meanwhile on the same day, August 28, when the Board of Revenue issued the above direction, an assistant registrar passed the following directions to the District & Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi: “I am directed to forward herewith a copy of letter bearing No….. dated 24.08.2023 received from the Deputy Secretary (Colonies-I), Board of Revenue, Punjab, Colonies Department, Lahore on the subject cited above and to request you to take possession of land measuring 02-Kanals and 15-Marlas bearing Khasra No 392 situation in Mouza Murree Sakni, Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi transferred to this Court for “Extension of Judicial Complex Murree, District Rawalpindi’’.