ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday on a two-day visit and held a meeting with Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah.
During the meeting, the governor apprised the prime minister of the administrative affairs and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The governor also thanked the prime minister for visiting Gilgit Baltistan and his special interest in the development of the region.
Earlier, accompanied by Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kaka laid a floral wreath at the monument of martyrs at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
A contingent of GB Scouts presented a guard of honour to the prime minister. He was given a briefing by Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on various issues. Later, the prime minister visited an exhibition of science models by students of local schools depicting power generation from hydel and solar sources to mitigate the impact of climate change.
