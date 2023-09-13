 
Wednesday September 13, 2023
SC disposes of Musharraf ECL case

By APP
September 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition pertaining to former President Pervez Musharraf’s name on the exit control list (ECL) after the case became ineffective.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, heard the case and disposed it of subsequently. He remarked that the petition had become ineffective after the death of Pervez Musharraf.