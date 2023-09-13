Lawyers at loggerheads with Shangla district admin

ALPURI: Efforts are being made to lower the tension following a protest by the members of the Shangla Action Committee and Shangla Bar Association against the deputy commissioner, accusing him of corruption.

On Monday, the political activists and members of the civil society staged a protest rally against the deputy commissioner Shangla. The Shangla Action Committee and Shangla Bar Association had staged the protest.

The protesters had accused the deputy commissioner of corruption and demanded his transfer out of the district.

On Tuesday, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad launched efforts for reconciliation between the deputy commissioner and the lawyers’ fraternity.

The DPO held talks with the representatives of the Shangla Action Committee and Shangla Bar Association, but the talks remained inconclusive. On the other hand, government employees in Shangla expressed reservations over the behaviour of the lawyers during their protest meeting and accused them of levelling baseless allegations. They vowed to support the deputy commissioner and denied his involvement in corruption.

The Shangla Bar Association and Shangla Action Committee declared that they would also hold another meeting to discuss the future course of action.