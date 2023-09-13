Senate delegation to attend WTO’s public forum in Geneva

ISLAMABAD: A Senate delegation led by Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar visited Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. The delegation is in Geneva to attend the World Trade Organization’s Public Forum at the invitation of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), says a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here.

Pakistan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Khalil Hashmi welcomed the delegation and briefed them on key tracks of Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with various international organizations in the areas of human rights, health, humanitarian as well as trade and development issues.

Senator Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s approach and priorities on the global economic agenda and emphasized the need for a more equitable international economic order.

Apart from participation in the Public Forum, the delegation is also scheduled to meet heads of important international organizations based in Geneva.

Senators Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah and Kamran Murtaza are also part of the delegation.