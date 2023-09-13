Defence Day celebrated

Islamabad: Youth should contribute to the nation's development and prosperity by harnessing their intellectual and technical capabilities in all aspects of life and making hard work their guiding principle, said Principal Dr. M Khalid of Islamabad Model College, H-8. He emphasised the importance of remembering history.



"Great nations always remember their history. Nations that forget their history, history itself forgets such nations," he told a ceremony held at his college to mark the country's Defence Day. The event commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran. Furqan Amin, a second-year student, delivered the verses of the Quran.