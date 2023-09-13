CTP launch operation against encroachments

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a grand operation against wrong parking and encroachments in the Commercial market for obstructing the flow of traffic.

In-charge Traffic New Town Circle issued challan tickets to more than 78 motorcycles and vehicles over the violation, said a press release on Tuesday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan congratulated in-charge Traffic New Town Circle and his team, he said that in order to further improve the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi district, strict and indiscriminate action must be taken against wrong parking and encroachment mafia on a daily basis. Khan asserted that the highways should be clear from the encroachment mafia. The encroachments and wrong parking not only create a mess but also causes problems to other road users, he added.