Benazir Nashonuma Programme touches over 1 million women, children

Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has served over 1,025,271 women and children under the ‘Benazir Nashonuma’ initiative until now through the provision of health and nutrition services.

Among the total beneficiaries, a total of 521,353 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and 503,918 children have been facilitated so far. According to an official source, these beneficiaries had been served through the network of over 488 ‘Nashonuma’ centres in the country.

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention of ‘Benazir Nashonuma’ was designed in August 2020 to increase the uptake of Health and Nutrition services of its beneficiaries. The primary objectives of the programme were to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies.

World Food Programme (WFP) is the lead implementing partner for ‘Benazir Nashonuma’ which aims at addressing stunting among PLW and their children less than two years of age through the provision of additional cash of Rs2,000 per quarter per PLW and boy child and Rs2,500 per quarter per girl child.