Applications for Chevening scholarships open

Islamabad: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE has called on mid-career Pakistanis to apply for a life-changing Chevening scholarship to study in the UK.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Chevening awards. Since 1983, over 2,000 Pakistani have been awarded Chevening scholarships and fellowships.

Chevening is UK’s global scholarship programme, enabling outstanding emerging leaders to pursue one-year master’s degrees in any subject and at any UK university. Pakistan has several notable Chevening alumni, including sports journalist Roha Nadeem, Justice Athar Minnalah of the Supreme Court, actor and caretaker federal minister Jamal Shah, and Sonia Shamroz, the first ever woman to be appointed as the police chief of a district in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The scholarships are fully funded, including fees, flights, visas, accommodation and some spending money. Applications for Chevening scholarships to study in the UK will be filed until November 2, 2023, on a special website, www.cheve­ning.org. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott CMG OBE said the UK was home to some of the world’s best universities and therefore, it was a top destination for hundreds of thousands of students each year.

She said Chevening scholarships allowed some of Pakistan’s brightest scholars not only to benefit from a UK education but to truly experience the UK and build important networks. “Chevening scholarships have already had a profound impact on thousands of Pakistani professionals. I would encourage anyone thinking about taking the next step in their career to apply.”

This year, there are also two new partnerships. Swindon Town Football Club are offering sports professionals the opportunity to study for a master’s programme in Coaching and Sports Sciences. Essex University is offering two places on climate change and the environment, as well as heritage and museum studies. In addition to the one-year master’s programme, there is the South Asia Journalism Programme hosted by the University of Westminster. It is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Seven journalists from Pakistan will be selected for the ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’ fellowship.

These fellows will participate in eight intensive weeks of lectures, visits, and discussions that introduce them to key UK academics, media, and political figures in the field. They will spend time meeting their peers in some of the UK’s top media organisations.