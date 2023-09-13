KP set to launch crackdown on power thieves

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to launch a crackdown against the power thieves and lists have been prepared for the purpose. A decision to this effect was taken at the first meeting of the Provincial Task Force headed by the provincial interior secretary.

The body had been constituted for the ongoing campaign against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues from electricity consumers in KP as per the priority of the caretaker prime minister, said a handout.

Head of the force, Secretary Interior Abid Majeed, Secretary Energy Zulfikar Ali Shah, Commissioner of Peshawar Zubair Khan, Commissioner of Malakand Shahid ullah Khan, Deputy Secretary Industry/Commerce Maqbool Khan, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company(Pesco) chief Fazal Rabi, Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed Khan, commissioners of other divisions, regional police officers and others were present at the meeting.It was decided to take strict action against the influential mafia and big fish involved in illegal use of electricity and Kunda culture, while lists of various factories, hotels, commercial plazas, wedding halls, shopping malls, shops and illegal housing societies in the province involved in electricity theft have also been prepared.

The domestic consumers were warned to give up the “Kunda culture” immediately and use electricity legally or else a strict action would be taken according to the law.

The defaulters of electricity bills were asked to cooperate and pay arrears.

The meeting was told that during one week from September 5, a total of 518 raids were conducted across the province, 925 illegal connections involved in electricity theft were removed.

It was added that 684 cases were registered in different police stations, 28 people were arrested and warnings were issued to 338 consumers.

In addition to this, it was added that, Rs. 4 million have been recovered during one week.

The Pesco chief said there were Rs. 190 billion dues pending against electricity defaulters in the province for which teams had been formed for recovery.

Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed Khan expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Pesco and said that the most electricity theft was committed in Mardan, Charsadda, Bannu, Peshawar while the recovery targets were also slow.

The Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Hazara Divisional commissioners and regional police officers talked of the measures for recovery and prevention of electricity theft in their respective districts.

The emphasis was placed on using the campaign under the WhistleBlower Act to make it successful.

Secretary Interior Abid Majeed expressed indignation at the lack of public awareness campaign and weak communication by the Pesco during the prevention and recovery campaign of illegal use of electricity.

He directed the Pesco chief to display banners in streets, mohallas and markets immediately along with launching an awareness raising campaign through TV channels and newspapers.

The secretary emphasized taking strict action against illegal housing societies including posh areas of the province.

He directed the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and police officials of the province who have been included in the task force committees at district and tehsil levels to share data on daily basis to PMRU that is performing as monitoring duties of such operation.

Secretary Power Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah presented suggestions for the success of the campaign.