PPP wants ban on funds for schools’ rebuilding lifted

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written another letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for unbanning the release of funds for reconstruction of flood-damaged schools in Sindh and immediate directions to the caretaker government to take up the reconstruction of destroyed schools immediately.

In his letter, Senator Taj Haider, in charge of PPP Central Election Cell, wrote that funds for reconstruction of the destroyed schools in Sindh also stood blocked.

“The children of the destroyed area continue to pursue their education in makeshift tents and other temporary locations which are highly unsatisfactory,” he stated.

He wrote that reconstruction of damaged schools had been provided for in the Provincial Annual Development Plan of Sindh and funds for the same had already been provided for in the annual budget passed by the provincial assembly.

He said while making amendments to the Election Act 2017, the parliamentary committee constituted for the purpose and later the parliament had legislated that the caretaker government shall not have the powers to stop ongoing development schemes or change the existing policies of the elected government.

“This was done specifically to provide early relief to the people and preventing any inflation related cost escalations. Needless to point out that development schemes also help reduce the agonizing level of employment in the country,” he stated in the letter.