Sheikh Rashid terms repeated NAB notices in NCA probe ‘unjustified’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad did not appear before the combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday in connection with the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

Instead, his lawyer submitted a response on his behalf, in which he said that he had left a cabinet meeting on December 3, 2019, before the agenda item related to the NCA UK settlement case was discussed.

The NAB had summoned the former interior minister and president of the Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, for Tuesday in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case to record his statement as a former member of the ex-cabinet of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In the written response submitted by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed through his lawyer to the CIT of NAB, Rawalpindi, he asserted that he had already left the cabinet meeting when the agenda regarding the £190 million NCA UK settlement case was discussed, and he had no information or evidence about the Al-Qadir University Trust case.

“I had strained relations with Shahzad Akbar and was not even on speaking terms with him. I do not possess any evidence or documents related to the Al-Qadir Trust Case.”

Accusing the NAB of harassment, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed his frustration, saying that despite providing clear responses to the notices, the NAB had issued an identical notice with the same contents, which he deemed unnecessary and a form of harassment.

In his written reply, he further elaborated, “At present, there is a wave of political victimisation against political opponents, and I have also become a victim of this political victimisation.

“Although there is no case against me, police raids are frequently conducted on my residence as well as the houses of my relatives and friends. This has curtailed my liberties and movements, making it impossible for me to personally appear for consideration.

“I have previously informed you in writing on two occasions that I am not a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case, nor do I possess any information about it. Therefore, the repeated notices issued to me are unjustified and illegal.”