Anti-dengue steps reviewed

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore conducted a comprehensive review of their ongoing efforts to combat the dengue epidemic in the provincial capital on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson, under the orders of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, field directors were instructed to rigorously enforce the established SOPs.
This proactive measure is a response to the increasing threat posed by the virus. Health authorities have warned that cases of dengue fever could increase, partly due to global warming benefiting mosquitoes that spread it.
