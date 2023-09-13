Annual budget of Sadiq Public School approved

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the meeting of the Board of Governors of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur held here Tuesday at the Governor’s House.

In the meeting, the Board of Governors approved the annual budget of Sadiq Public School 2023-24. A five-year financial plan was also approved in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that Sadiq Public School is a prestigious institution.

Students who graduated from this institution are rendering outstanding services in various fields. He hoped that Sadiq Public School's new Principal David Dowdles would bring more improvements in the institution.

The governor, while presiding over the meeting of the Board of Governors, categorically rejected the proposed increase in fees by more than 20 percent, saying that people are suffering from financial problems due to the economic problems of the country.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman emphasised to provide financial aid and scholarships to the deserving students.

He added that five per cent of the school's revenue should be allocated for scholarships.

The board decided that new hostels, sports complex and new academic blocks would be part of the master plan which would be implemented from this year.

The board members thanked the Governor for playing role in increasing the annual grant from Rs20 million to Rs60 million by the Punjab government.

The members of the Board of Governors, Major General Mazhar Nazir (GOC 35 Division), Brigadier Bilal Haider, Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar, Muhammad Ayub Ghallu, Muhammad Akhtar Mammunka, Nosheen Haneef and Additional Secretary School Education Fareeha Tehsin was present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep grief over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed.

He said that deceased was an asset to the party and was among the old associates of the PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif. He prayed that may Allah Almighty raise his status and give patience to the bereaved.