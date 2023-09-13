Vegetable seller shot dead by extortionists

LAHORE: A vegetable seller was shot dead by the extortionists in Sabzi Mandi, Ravi Road, on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Babar. Nazim Hussain, brother of the victim, said that Babar refused to pay extortion to Anjum and Phaju Raja, on which unidentified suspects shot at him after subjecting him to severe torture. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Seven die in accidents: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,166 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,165 were injured.

Out of these, 529 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 636 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Man shot at, injured: A man was shot at and injured over minor dispute in the limits of Batapur police on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Usman was injured in the leg as a result of firing over a minor dispute. He was rushed to the hospital.

Rape suspect arrested: Nawab Town police arrested a man on charges of raping a girl.

The victim went to a pharmacy to get medicine where a pharmacy worker Rizwan raped her and ran away. The accused was arrested by the police.