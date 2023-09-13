Cheques distributed among families of martyred cops

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP (Admin), met with the families of martyred policemen and children with disabilities.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured that every conceivable resource was being allocated for the well-being of the bereaved families of police martyrs, veterans, and special children. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir listened to the grievances of the families of the martyred policemen and issued directives for their resolution.

Atif Nazir personally disbursed financial aid cheques to honour the invaluable services rendered by police veterans. He emphasised that the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis would remain a top priority.

SSP (Admin) acknowledged the sacrifices of the policemen who sustained injuries and disabilities while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.