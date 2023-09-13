Official suspended over misconduct

LAHORE: The LDA DG on Tuesday suspended Muhammad Jahangir Iqbal Khan, Assistant Director (General Cadre/BS-17) presently working as Deputy Director (OPS) in the Directorate of Housing VI, LDA with immediate effect on account of inefficiency, misconduct and disobedience of the authority.

The officer was directed to mark his attendance in the directorate of Administration, LDA. LDA sources said the DG has directed all directorates to make lists of such officers who raised irrelevant objections to the files of the citizens so that action will be initiated against them. Citizens coming to LDA’s One Window repeatedly complained about this issue before the DG LDA as well as the caretaker chief minister during their past visits.