One killed in firing over land dispute

PESHAWAR: A land dispute between the Essakhel tribe and people from the group of former deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan on Tuesday led to the death of a man and injuries to three others. According to Regi police, a heavy police force has been called in to control the situation in Regi adding that both the groups used heavy weaponry during the clash.
