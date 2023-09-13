SCCI threatens protest against raids

PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over harassment and arrest of traders associated with tea business, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Tuesday threatened to launch a protest if the illegal actions were not stopped forthwith.

He was speaking to a delegation of Pakistan Tea Association led by its provincial chairman Ishfaq Ahmad during a meeting here.The delegation consisted of the chamber’s senior member Nadeem Rauf, association’s members Mubashir Hassan, Siddique Ahmad Paracha, Suleman Sawal, Muhammad Zubair, Saeed Ahmad and others.

Ishfaq Ahmad and other members of the association apprised the meeting that traders attached with business of tea were harassed and arrested by various government departments concerned during the ongoing crackdown against currency dealers in Chowk Yadgar in Peshawar city, which was completely unjust and illegal, and should be stopped immediately.

They expressed anger that guests in shops and offices were also taken away by authorities concerned during the actions, which is a highly inappropriate and irresponsible act and strongly condemnable.

The delegation appealed to the military chief, prime minister and chief minister along with high-officials of authorities concerned to let them do business. “We are not against the ongoing combined crackdowns that have been launched by various government departments,” said one of the traders.