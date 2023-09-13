150 PTI workers booked for defying Section 144

BATKHELA: The Malakand Levies force registered cases against 150 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and arrested three persons, including former provincial minister Shakil Khan, for staging a protest in violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Monday, the PTI had staged a protest against inflation at the Batkhela bazaar and had blocked the main Peshawar road. However, the district administration registered the cases against them for violation of the Section 144.

The members of the Malakand Levies force, who had arrived to break the protest, had fired warning gunshots in the air to disperse the PTI workers, who had gathered at the Batkhela bazaar to stage the protest. The action led to a scuffle between the PTI workers and the Levies personnel. The Levies men had arrested some PTI workers, including former provincial minister Shakil Khan, for blocking the road and defying Section 144. The arrested party workers were taken to an undisclosed location.

The Levies men used batons to disperse the PTI workers. Some protesters sustained injuries during the lathi-charge. The PTI activists had staged the protest against the skyrocketing inflation. However, the administration used force to disperse them, denying them the right to stage the protest demonstration.

A number of PTI workers later gathered outside the Levies Police Station in Batkhela city and staged a sit-in there, demanding the release of the detained workers, including Shakil Khan.