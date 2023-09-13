Action taken against power theft

NOWSHERA: Taking action against power pilferage, the officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Risalpur Subdivision, removed illegal electricity connections and registered cases against power thieves.

It was learnt that scores of power thieves were arrested after cases were registered against them at the Risalpur and Nowshera Kalan police stations under relevant laws. The action was taken against power theft in Kheshgi Bala, Kheshgi Payan, Bahram Khan Killay, Zando Banda, Sherin Kotay and other villages falling in the limits of Risalpur Subdivision.