Martyred soldier laid to rest

CHITRAL: A soldier of the Chitral Scouts, who had sustained injuries in a clash with the militants at Bumburet valley in Lower Chitral on September 6, succumbed to his wounds and was laid to rest on Tuesday.
The martyred soldier, Sher Hayat, was laid to rest with full military honours after his funeral prayer led by Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir.
Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral, Mohammad Ali, District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, civil and military officers and the local people attended his funeral prayer in large numbers. Later the martyred soldier was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, Shiakotaik. It may be recalled that Sher Hayat had sustained head injuries when the militants attacked the Astoai checkpost in Bumburet valley in Lower Chitral on September 6. He had been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last on Monday.
PESHAWAR: The City Capital Police on Tuesday beefed up security measures across the provincial capital following the...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has warned hoarders of medicine that...
PESHAWAR: Minister for Tourism, Museum, Archaeology and Information Syed Feroze Jamal Kakakhel on Tuesday said the...
MINGORA: The Swat Qaumi Jirga on Tuesday strongly reacted to the resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,...
PESHAWAR: A land dispute between the Essakhel tribe and people from the group of former deputy speaker Khyber...
PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over harassment and arrest of traders associated with tea business, Sarhad Chamber of...