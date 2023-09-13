Medicine hoarders to face strict action: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has warned hoarders of medicine that strict action would be taken against them.

The minister revealed that the government has launched a mobile application for providing accurate information to the citizens about the availability of medicine in the market.Addressing a meeting of the Provincial Drugs Quality Control Board, the minister said that the mobile application would also point out those responsible for artificial shortage of medicine by illegally stocking the drugs and for selling them on higher prices. Citizens could install Mobile Application namely ‘Drug Shortage Report’ from Google Play Store and they could now inform the government about the shortage, non-availability or overpricing of any drugs in the market through this App, he added.

The minister observed that those who earn unlawful profits by selling drugs at higher prices commit sinful act.Dr Jamal Nasir directed that the prescribed parameters and standards set for chemist shops should strictly be followed and SOPs regarding temperature, light and dust should be implemented in letter and spirit at chemists’ shops and pharmacies for maintaining quality of medicines. The minister said that those operating medical stores without licence should close them down immediately or be ready to face the consequences.