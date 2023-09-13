Govt committed to promoting tourism: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Tourism, Museum, Archaeology and Information Syed Feroze Jamal Kakakhel on Tuesday said the government would provide all the necessary facilities to tourists to boost tourism-related activities in the province.

He was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating the Cultural Complex near Nishtar Hall as part of efforts to promote culture and acquaint the youth with centuries-old heritage, history, and revive indigenous cultural traditions.

He was accompanied by the Director-General of KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Barkarullah Marwat, GM Planning KPCTA, Hayat Ali Shah, GM Culture Sajjad Hameed, Commandant Tourism Police, Manager Marketing and Information Humayun Khan and Manager Events Haseena Shoukat were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the programmes would be arranged in the Culture Complex to inform people about the glorious cultural of the province.