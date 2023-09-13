 
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Peshawar

One killed in firing over land dispute

By APP
September 13, 2023

PESHAWAR: A land dispute between the Essakhel tribe and people from the group of former deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan on Tuesday led to the death of a man and injuries to three others. According to Regi police, a heavy police force has been called in to control the situation in Regi adding that both the groups used heavy weaponry during the clash.