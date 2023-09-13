Governor for resolving land disputes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Tuesday underscored the need for resolving land disputes to prevent corruption and ensure transparency in land records.

He was speaking at a session on land registration hosted by the Revenue Department’s Technical Assistance Unit in collaboration with the USAID. Ghulam Ali emphasized the need

for practical initiatives aimed at making land registration more accessible to the public.

He stressed the importance of resolving land disputes, preventing corruption, and ensuring transparency in land records. He particularly highlighted the urgency of establishing land registration facilities in major cities, including Peshawar. The governor said that 70 percent of pending court cases related to land disputes could be resolved by streamlining the land registration process.

Ghulam Ali stressed the importance of raising awareness among the public regarding land inheritance and the need for fair distribution to avoid legal disputes. The governor called for the enforcement of land record projects in accordance with the law and emphasized the significance of honesty and integrity in the process.