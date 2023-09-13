Martyred soldier laid to rest

CHITRAL: A soldier of the Chitral Scouts, who had sustained injuries in a clash with the militants at Bumburet valley in Lower Chitral on September 6, succumbed to his wounds and was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The martyred soldier, Sher Hayat, was laid to rest with full military honours after his funeral prayer led by Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir.

Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral, Mohammad Ali, District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, civil and military officers and the local people attended his funeral prayer in large numbers. Later the martyred soldier was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, Shiakotaik. It may be recalled that Sher Hayat had sustained head injuries when the militants attacked the Astoai checkpost in Bumburet valley in Lower Chitral on September 6. He had been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last on Monday.