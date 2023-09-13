 
September 13, 2023
Islamabad

Obituary

By Our Correspondent
September 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayer of Lt Col (r) Muhammad Sajid (65 PMA, 20 Lancers, SSG, ex-PAEC/SG KRL), will be offered today (Wednesday), at Noor Masjid, Sector G, DHA Phase II, Islamabad, at 1:30 p.m., says a press release.Residential address for condolonces, House # 6, Street 12, Lane 11A, Sector G, DHA Phase II, Islamabad.