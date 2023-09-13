Defence Day celebrated

Islamabad: Youth should contribute to the nation's development and prosperity by harnessing their intellectual and technical capabilities in all aspects of life and making hard work their guiding principle, said Principal Dr. Muhammad Khalid of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8. He emphasised the importance of remembering history.

"Great nations always remember their history. Nations that forget their history, history itself forgets such nations," he told a ceremony held at his college to mark the country's Defence Day. The event commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran. Furqan Amin, a second-year student, delivered the verses of the Quran.

Mubasher Jaral, a first-year student, recited a ‘naat’, setting a spiritual tone for the gathering. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the college Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid and Vice Principal Admin Prof. Baz Muhammad Khan. In the initial segment of the ceremony, Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Head of the Department of History, enlightened the students about the significance of September 6, 1965.

Abdul Sami, a first-year F.Sc student, conveyed the sentiments of the students passionately. In the latter part of the ceremony, Saifur Rahman, Sahir Qaiser, Syed Rehan Asad students from the first year, and Muhammad Haseeb from the second year, captivated the audience with their renditions of national songs, receiving resounding applause. The principal recounted the events of September 6, 1965, when India launched a sudden and surprise attack on Pakistan under the cover of darkness of night. "Pakistani soldiers’ valour thwarted the enemy's malevolent intentions. They defended the dear homeland," he said.