Wednesday September 13, 2023
Lahore

Land retrieved

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board and Lahore Police retrieved land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in the Cantt area of Lahore. Faisal and others had been occupying the land of the ETPB for a long time. After the operation, land was handed over to the ETPB.