IG praises student

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised Seemab Mehmood for representing Pakistan at Harvard University. Seemab Mehmood, the daughter of traffic police constable Mahmood Ahmad Virk, is currently a student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. IG Punjab invited Seemab Mehmood and her father Constable Mehmood Ahmed to the office. In a video message recorded with them, IG Punjab said that the visit of a Pakistani student to Harvard University in America is a matter of pride for us.