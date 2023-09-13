IG praises student

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised Seemab Mehmood for representing Pakistan at Harvard University. Seemab Mehmood, the daughter of traffic police constable Mahmood Ahmad Virk, is currently a student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. IG Punjab invited Seemab Mehmood and her father Constable Mehmood Ahmed to the office. In a video message recorded with them, IG Punjab said that the visit of a Pakistani student to Harvard University in America is a matter of pride for us.
LAHORE:A vegetable seller was shot dead by the extortionists in Sabzi Mandi, Ravi Road, on Tuesday. The victim was...
LAHORE:On the launch of the fund-raising campaign for Pakistan’s third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and...
LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board and Lahore Police retrieved land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants ...
LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP , met with the families of martyred...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the meeting of the Board of Governors of Sadiq Public...