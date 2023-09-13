Cheques distributed among families of martyred cops

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP (Admin), met with the families of martyred policemen and children with disabilities. CCPO Lahore assured that every conceivable resource was being allocated for the well-being of the bereaved families of police martyrs, veterans, and special children. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir listened to the grievances of the families of the martyred policemen and issued directives for their resolution. Atif Nazir personally disbursed financial aid cheques to honour the invaluable services rendered by police veterans. He emphasised that the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis would remain a top priority. SSP (Admin) acknowledged the sacrifices of the policemen who sustained injuries and disabilities while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
LAHORE:A vegetable seller was shot dead by the extortionists in Sabzi Mandi, Ravi Road, on Tuesday. The victim was...
LAHORE:On the launch of the fund-raising campaign for Pakistan’s third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and...
LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board and Lahore Police retrieved land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants ...
LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised Seemab Mehmood for representing Pakistan at Harvard...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the meeting of the Board of Governors of Sadiq Public...