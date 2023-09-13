Varsity asked to enhance research work

LAHORE:Director General Scholarships at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ms Ayesha Ikram along with Programme Coordinator Ms Madiha Anwar Butt visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus.

A meeting was held with UVAS senior professors which was chaired by Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and many administrative officer and faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Ayesha Ikram said that UVAS urged the university administration to enhance research work and dairy and meat products development to increase income of the university to overcome financial crises.

Prof Nasim said that UVAS awarded 1,359 scholarships last year and the total amount awarded in these scholarships was over Rs103 million. He said that 70 percent of UVAS students belonged to poor families and mostly deserving talented students were availing scholarships on merit.