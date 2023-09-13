Sand leases auctioned

LAHORE:Mines & Mineral Department, following competitive bidding among stakeholders in a confrontational setting, sand leases in 13 districts were auctioned off. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar stated that the department was progressing successfully with its revenue plan. He congratulated the Mines and Auction Committees for making the auction process transparent and successful.
LAHORE:A vegetable seller was shot dead by the extortionists in Sabzi Mandi, Ravi Road, on Tuesday. The victim was...
LAHORE:On the launch of the fund-raising campaign for Pakistan’s third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and...
LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board and Lahore Police retrieved land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants ...
LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised Seemab Mehmood for representing Pakistan at Harvard...
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP , met with the families of martyred...