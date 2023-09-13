 
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Lahore

Sand leases auctioned

By Our Correspondent
September 13, 2023

LAHORE:Mines & Mineral Department, following competitive bidding among stakeholders in a confrontational setting, sand leases in 13 districts were auctioned off. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar stated that the department was progressing successfully with its revenue plan. He congratulated the Mines and Auction Committees for making the auction process transparent and successful.